Driver killed, passengers hurt in bus smash

A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly

A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck near Horsham overnight.

His bus carrying 60 passengers was travelling behind a B-double on the Western Highway near Pimpinio around 2am when the truck's trailers dislodged, blocking the country highway in both directions.

The coach slammed into the trailers, killing the driver at the scene.

Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly



Ambulance Victoria said at least eight people were injured, with two of them taken by air ambulance to Melbourne.

The other six were taken to hospital in Horsham.

More than 30 other people from the bus will also be taken to Horsham for assessment.

The highway is closed in both directions as a result of the crash, with diversions in place and detectives at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.