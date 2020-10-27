Driver involved in fatal crash in ’serious condition’
A MAN involved in a fatal crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga two weeks ago remains in a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition.
The man, 33 from Kilkivan, was driving a Holden Commodore that collided head-on with a Isuzu utility at high impact on the highway on the morning of October 14.
The passenger of the Isuzu, a 59-year woman from Veteran later died in hospital.
Both people had been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in separate rescue helicopters after paramedics worked for hours stabilising them for transport.
The man has internal injuries as well as spinal and leg injuries a spokesman for the Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit said.
He has been released form intensive care but remains in a serious condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, he said.
The Commodore had caught fire on impact, a fire and rescue serviceman said at the scene but was extinguished by a quick-thinking witness.
The witness had saved the life of the man who was trapped in the wreckage, the Gympie firefighter said.
A 58-year-old Veteran man who was driving the Isuzu and is the husband of the woman that died has been released from the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance following the crash.
Investigations into the crash are continuing, the spokesman said.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.