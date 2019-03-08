Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Driver injured after car flips in Razorback Rd crash

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
1:55PM: A MAN in his late teens has been transported to hospital after his car over-turned on Razorback Road.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and ended up on its side in a drain.

The driver, believed to be a 19-year-old-man, sustained a shoulder injury and was transported in a stable condition to Mount Morgan Hospital.

12:40PM: A MAN with obvious arm injuries has climbed out of an over-turned vehicle on the Razorback Road near Mount Morgan.

The low-speed accident was reported at 12.30pm, with emergency services from Rockhampton and Gracemere called to the scene.

Initial reports suggest the car hit a wall and is now well off the road and in a drain sitting in a "horizontal" position.

The driver is believed to be out of the vehicle and has sustained arm and shoulder injuries.

Bystanders are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

More to follow.

mount morgan qas ambulance qps razorback rd tmbtraffic
