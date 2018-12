JONES HILL CRASH: One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle crash earlier this morning.

A SINGLE vehicle crash at Jones Hill earlier this morning has left one driver in hospital.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash at 6:17am on McIntosh Creek Road.

One patient was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.