A truck driver is in hospital after his truck exploded at Two Mile this morning. Photos: Shelley Strachan
News

Driver in hospital after truck explosion at Two Mile

JOSH PRESTON
29th Oct 2020 7:57 AM
A TRUCK driver is in hospital after a truck reportedly exploded and burst into flames at Two Mile this morning.

Numerous residents reported hearing an explosion of some kind in the vicinity at about 6am, and the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had been dispatched to the scene shortly after.

QAS media reported one person was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition from the scene on Chatsworth Rd.

Witnesses on the scene said the cause of the explosion was unclear, but could have been caused by a tyre blowout on the vehicle.

The truck was carrying a load of fruit and vegetables and travelling south.

The driver pulled over following the incident and uncoupled the truck’s cab from the load it was carrying.

