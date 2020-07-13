Driver hospitalised after crashing through fence

A man was taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital after the car he was driving veered off there road into a fence (File photo).

A MAN in his 40s was hospitalised last night after he crashed through a fence off an intersection at Tuchekoi.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road and Tuchekoi Road at 6.46pm last night.

The man’s car had left the road and collided with a fence, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.