Driver hospitalised after crashing through fence
A MAN in his 40s was hospitalised last night after he crashed through a fence off an intersection at Tuchekoi.
RELATED: Front of car crumpled in nasty Normanby Bridge crash
Paramedics were called to the intersection of Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road and Tuchekoi Road at 6.46pm last night.
MORE: The obscure red light rule costing drivers a motza
MORE NEWS: 35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check
The man’s car had left the road and collided with a fence, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.
He was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.