Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing
Crime

Driver found 'wandering along road' after horrific crash

2nd Sep 2018 2:24 PM

THE driver of a vehicle that was left in a mangled mess after a horrifying crash was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the crew dispatched to the crash found the driver a short distance from the scene walking away from the wreckage.

 

The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury. Clayton's Towing

"They did first aid until an ambulance arrived a very short time later," he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.

clayton's towing editors picks federal traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Result of the auction on Kandanga Hotel

    Result of the auction on Kandanga Hotel

    News THE iconic Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneer's hammer this morning. Find out what happened.

    24 snapshots from a big day out for Gympie kids

    premium_icon 24 snapshots from a big day out for Gympie kids

    News Here are our best snaps from the event.

    Serious multi-vehicle crashes leave Bruce Hwy in gridlock

    Serious multi-vehicle crashes leave Bruce Hwy in gridlock

    News Queensland Traffic is reporting major congestion southbound

    6000 support Tin Can Bay jetty; 6000 probably oppose it too

    premium_icon 6000 support Tin Can Bay jetty; 6000 probably oppose it too

    News One letter supports the jetty, one letter opposes it

    Local Partners