Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 6:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks nsw scotia silver city highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        premium_icon How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        News Report into narcotics reveals region played a sad, key part in the rapid expansion of the drug.

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        News The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020...

        100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        premium_icon 100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        News 100 Gympie Catholic school teachers and support staff could be locked out of their...

        DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        premium_icon DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        News “I never stopped fighting to help protect those girls."