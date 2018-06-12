Menu
CONFUSION: A Tin Can Bay driver did not know where he was when stopped by police in Brisbane. Brett Wortman
Drugged, confused & driving: Tin Can Bay man gets done

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Jun 2018 6:46 AM

METHAMPHETAMINE did not stop a Tin Can Bay man from appearing to fall asleep at the wheel, according to police evidence in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

But it did seem to have caused the man some confusion.

The court was told Paul William Dron, 57, had thought he was in Coolangatta when pulled over on the Gateway Motorway at Nudgee.

"Why is a person your age involving yourself in methamphetamine, it's a shocking drug," Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Dron pleaded guilty to drug driving while not licensed, possessing marijuana and driving unlicensed because of accumulated demerit points, all on April 10.

He also pleaded guilty to driving in Mason St at Tin Can Bay on May 8 while his licence was suspended.

Dron's representative told the court Dron had not realised he was unlicensed, but had no fixed abode at the time and may have missed his mail.

Mr Callaghan placed Dron on a $150 good behaviour bond for four months, with drug diversion and fined him $600, with no conviction recorded.

