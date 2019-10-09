Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISAPPREHENSION: Luke Russell Harvey wanted to avoid a breath-test — and found he was under the limit anyway.
MISAPPREHENSION: Luke Russell Harvey wanted to avoid a breath-test — and found he was under the limit anyway.
News

Man fined for 'panicking' and avoiding RBT — for nothing

Alan Lander
8th Oct 2019 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man was convicted fined $1200 for trying to force his car through a police roadblock in August.

Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Luke Russell Harvey, 34, at 7.07pm on August 18 failed to follow a police instruction to stop driving his silver Holden Commodore through a temporary road closure on Cooroy Noosa Rd, Lake Macdonald, where power lines had been downed following a traffic accident.

Police said Harvey pulled out of queuing traffic suddenly, travelled past other vehicles, and accelerated toward the crash scene when a police officer tried to wave him down with a torch.

Harvey's vehicle subsequently left the road and Harvey was arrested.

Harvey told the court he had "panicked" as he thought he was over the drink-drive limit and did not want to be breath-tested.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he had been advised Harvey's car had hit a tree.

"I just missed it," Harvey said.

"It jumped out the way?" Mr Stjernqvist quipped.

Harvey was subsequently breath-tested at the scene and found to be under the limit.

editors picks lake macdonald noosa noosa courthouse police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Court jails Gympie woman, 24, over terrifying home invasion

    premium_icon Court jails Gympie woman, 24, over terrifying home invasion

    News Two small children had to watch as their father was held at knife point in the violent, drug-linked home invasion

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences

    Gympie counting down the hours until the hot spell ends

    premium_icon Gympie counting down the hours until the hot spell ends

    News The hottest part of the day is not yet over in Gympie.

    'If I was Mayor for a day': Gympie fires up over top issues

    premium_icon 'If I was Mayor for a day': Gympie fires up over top issues

    News If ratepayers took over the top job this is what they would do