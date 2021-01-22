Menu
Andrea Donofrio, left, leaves court after facing allegedly killing Henry Jennings, right, in a hit ad run.
Crime

Driver faces court charged with fatal hit and run

Felicity Ripper
22nd Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A 25 year old covered his face with his shirt while leaving court after facing a charge for the alleged hit and run that killed Henry Jennings.

Andrea D'Onofrio, from Mooloolaba, did not indicate how he would plead on Friday morning to dangerously operating a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of an incident without obtaining help.

It's alleged Mr D'Onofrio was driving a sedan along Maroochydore Blvd at Maroochydore on New Year's Day when he hit and killed Mr Jennings, a 21-year-old Matthew Flinders Anglican College graduate.

Paramedics were unable to revive Mr Jennings who is remembered as funny and kind.

Mr D'Onofrio, on a working holiday visa, was charged and released on bail on the same day.

 

Andrea Donofrio, left, leaves court after facing one charge of dangerous operation causing death and leaving the scene.
Defence lawyer Luke De Michele told Maroochydore Magistrates Court at the first mention on Friday that he had received the police court brief.

He asked the matter be adjourned to a committal mention on March 19.

Mr D'Onofrio's bail was enlarged.

charges court crime fatal crash sunshine coast hit and run maroochydore magistrates court
