Driver escapes rolled truck on rural highway

A TRUCK driver was hospitalised for back injuries after his vehicle rolled south of Augathella on Friday night.

The man, in his 60s, was travelling on the Landsborough Highway when his prime move rolled at the Mitchell Highway intersection about 6.30pm.

A QPS spokesman said the driver was heading north towards Tambo at the time.

"The driver braked when they were coming up to the intersection, then came off the side of the road and rolled," he said.

"There is no suggestion of drink driving and there are no charges for the driver, but police did issue a traffic infringement notice for driving without due care and attention."

The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to Augathella hospital in a stable condition, where he was treated for back injuries.