Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver escaped a highway rollover at Augathella.
A truck driver escaped a highway rollover at Augathella. Jarrard Potter
News

Driver escapes rolled truck on rural highway

Jorja McDonnell
by
3rd Aug 2019 9:01 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM

A TRUCK driver was hospitalised for back injuries after his vehicle rolled south of Augathella on Friday night.

The man, in his 60s, was travelling on the Landsborough Highway when his prime move rolled at the Mitchell Highway intersection about 6.30pm.

A QPS spokesman said the driver was heading north towards Tambo at the time.

"The driver braked when they were coming up to the intersection, then came off the side of the road and rolled," he said.

"There is no suggestion of drink driving and there are no charges for the driver, but police did issue a traffic infringement notice for driving without due care and attention."

The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and paramedics transported him to Augathella hospital in a stable condition, where he was treated for back injuries.

augathella editors picks landsborough highway rollover

Top Stories

    Drugged up driver crashed his truck in Curra

    premium_icon Drugged up driver crashed his truck in Curra

    News He told the court he had little to no memory of his offending.

    Why 'dry July' has actually been good for Gympie farmers

    premium_icon Why 'dry July' has actually been good for Gympie farmers

    News 'It's been as good a winter as I've ever seen'.

    Gympie driver cops whopping fine for logbook fibs

    premium_icon Gympie driver cops whopping fine for logbook fibs

    News He said he made a trip from Gatton to Toowoomba in 12 minutes.