A man was busted driving under the influence of liquor twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach.
News

Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

JOSH PRESTON
20th Mar 2021 12:30 AM
A Gympie region man has copped a huge fine in court after he was caught driving under the influence twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach.

The 55-year-old faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday and entered guilty pleas for two charges of driving under the influence of liquor (blood alcohol over .150), the first of which occurring on 22 February and the second on 2 March.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell told the court police were called after a witness saw the man “staggering to his vehicle” outside the Rainbow Beach Surf Club at about 4pm on the first offence date.

Police caught up with the man as he was pulling into a parking space.

They received another call about a suspected drink driver just eight days later, finding the man parked in the driveway of a block of units.

He had the vehicle’s keys in the ignition but did not have the engine running, and was found with a carton of Victoria Bitter in the passenger seat.

The man told the court the incidents were his first drink driving offences, and Magistrate Kurt Fowler replied that he had returned “disturbingly high” breath test results on both dates.

The man was fined a total of $2200 and banned from driving for a year.

