Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motoring

Driver distraught after writing off $500k Lamborghini

9th Sep 2019 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver was left distraught after losing control and writing off his $500,000 Lamborghini Diablo which careered five metres down an embankment and into dense bushland.

The driver and his passenger were seen looking aghast after the crimson vehicle came off Fowler Road in Illawong, South Sydney, yesterday afternoon.

The Lamborghini Diablo crashed five metres down an embankment. Picture Michael Akkari.
The Lamborghini Diablo crashed five metres down an embankment. Picture Michael Akkari.
The $500,000 car went flying off the road into bushland. Picture Michael Akkari.
The $500,000 car went flying off the road into bushland. Picture Michael Akkari.

The driver of the car, one of the fastest production cars capable of reaching 320kms an hour, and the male passenger escaped unscathed.

"The driver lost control and the car went flying off the road down into bushland," an onlooker said.

 

The wrecked vehicle is transported from scene. Picture Michael Akkari.
The wrecked vehicle is transported from scene. Picture Michael Akkari.

"The car was a mangled wreck. The driver kept saying 'it's new, it's new. It was easily a write-off."

It is believed the driver had just purchased the vintage Laborghini.

Onlookers stopped to take picture of the wreckage and the recovery van that turned up an hour later.

A tow truck worker examines the damage. Picture Michael Akkari.
A tow truck worker examines the damage. Picture Michael Akkari.

More Stories

crash editors picks lamborghini

Top Stories

    Fires at Tamaree, Cooran rip through paddocks

    premium_icon Fires at Tamaree, Cooran rip through paddocks

    News 'It's coming up to the house': Tamaree resident watches fire creep across paddocks

    ALERT: Residents urged to watch Tamaree, Cooran bush fires

    ALERT: Residents urged to watch Tamaree, Cooran bush fires

    News Residents urged to decide what actions to take if situation changes

    Back in her 'happy place' after emergency surgery

    premium_icon Back in her 'happy place' after emergency surgery

    News 'I had a dysfunctional gallbladder and it just had to go'

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:52 AM
    'CEO must act - give Gympie gun clubs 60 days to vacate'

    premium_icon 'CEO must act - give Gympie gun clubs 60 days to vacate'

    News OPINION: Top priority is closing down the existing gun clubs today

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:25 AM