FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

