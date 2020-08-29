Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops