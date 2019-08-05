Driver plunges into strife in wet and wild crash

A vehicle has crashed into a motel pool in Nambour, the motorist pulled from the vehicle this afternoon.

UPDATE 5:30PM: An elderly woman is recovering with a hot shower after crashing her car through a fence and into a motel pool this afternoon.

Paramedics treated the woman, in her 70s, simply for reassurance after she crashed her vehicle at the Nambour Central Motel about 4.30pm.

While four crews were initially called, only one was required to treat the uninjured woman.

Maroochydore Ambulance Station senior operations supervisor Michael Reardon senior operations said the elderly lady was shaken but not hurt. "She was backing into her carpark, hit one of the poles then panicked and driven into the pool," Mr Reardon said. "I think she was assisted out of the car by bystanders. "She was pretty shaken… we just had to provide reassurance. "It's not that often we see this no." Nambour Central Motel Owner Mark McCosker said he heard a "bang and a woosh" and then saw the car in the pool. "Other guests helped her out of the car and listened to the ambulance to treat her," Mr McCosker said. "I've never seen anything like it in my years owning it, but it was all good for a Friday afternoon in Nambour."

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew was required on scene but the occupant had already been helped out of the pool.

