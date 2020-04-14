Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2020 8:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car has been crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest at a Gold Coast shopping centre this afternoon.

Gold Coast Police came across the man driving a Mazda sedan, believed to be stolen, at Helensvale about 3.30pm.

A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

Officers followed the vehicle all the way to Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on the corner of Ashmore and Benowa roads, a police spokesman said.

The driver allegedly fled and was taken down by officers on a nearby road just before 5pm.

A police officer suffered minor injuries when he "banged his head" during the arrest.

Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

The driver, of an undisclosed age, had not been charged by police as of 5.45pm.

The car was bearing a Northern Territory number plate, reports Nine News Gold Coast.

Originally published as Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

More Stories

arrest gold coast police shopping centre solen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        premium_icon ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        Education PARENTS should be able to decide whether they send their children to school amid fears significant numbers of children will be left behind their peers.

        Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        premium_icon Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        News She has made another guarantee that should give Year 12s some hope

        Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        premium_icon Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        News STATE Parliament has not shut Gympie MP Tony Perrett down, nor has it shut him up.

        19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        premium_icon 19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        News 7 different jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region during Covid 19 pandemic...