Driver cops fine after furious note

A Brisbane woman has begged parking inspectors not to dish her "another $100 fine" for breaching parking limits in her street, leaving a furious note in her windscreen.

The woman named Kel left the hand-scrawled note on her windshield after parking outside the University of Queensland campus in Kelvin Grove in Brisbane.

However, her plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears as photos shared on Reddit show the driver was issued a ticket despite her desperate - and somewhat "rude" - measure to avoid a fine.

"Dear Mr Parking Inspector," the note begins.

A woman who pleaded with parking inspectors not to give her a $100 fine by leaving a note in her car window. Picture: Reddit

"Please don't put another $100 parking fine on my car as it is not my financial responsibility if Brisbane council have technical problems.

"I am a resident in this s**thole street.

Kel goes on to add her resident's parking permit number and cheekily suggests that not giving her a ticket might make the inspector "feel good" as opposed to being an "a**ehole".

However the city's parking authorities clearly weren't impressed with the note and issued a fine anyway.

A passer-by who saw the note in the white car's window shared a photo of the parking ticket placed under the windscreen wiper, claiming the parking offence was for leaving the vehicle in a disabled parking spot.

However her furious note didn’t work and she was slapped with a ticket. Picture: Reddit

But eagle-eyed internet users zoomed in on the image and noticed it was for parking in "a period longer" than permitted.

Using Google Maps, you can also see the signs allow drivers ¼ park, but residents with permits are not excepted.

"Wow, if I was a parking inspector that note would definitely make me not find an excuse to fine her. Really pulling at the heartstrings with that one," one person wrote online.

"She parked in a 15 minute bay, what does she expect?" another said.

"It's not the parking inspectors fault, he is just doing his job," one declared.

Online detectives discovered she parked in a 15 minute spot and residents aren’t excepted. Picture: Reddit

Some were sympathetic, claiming local parking permits had recently been digitised, creating problems for residential parking - but Brisbane City Council refuted these claims.

"There are no technical issues with council's digital permit system" a Brisbane City Council spokesman told 7News.

"Digital permits are effective immediately upon lodgement of an application.

"Residents will be notified if their application is subsequently refused before the digital permit is no longer valid."

