Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A DRIVER and child were taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Long Flat.
A DRIVER and child were taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Long Flat. Bev Lacey
News

Driver, child injured in Long Flat crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Sep 2018 12:34 PM

A WOMAN and child have had a miracle escape after the car they were travelling in hit a tree at Long Flat this morning.

RELATED LINKS:

UPDATE: Details released on Long Flat fatality

Police investigate but no charges laid yet from Gympie fatal

Community support for Gympie fatal crash victims

The crash occurred on the corner of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd about 10am.

The woman and child were transported in a stable condition with minor injuries to the Gympie Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"No serious injuries were reported,” she said.

Queensland Police are still investigating the crash.

car crash car into tree gympie gympie hospital long flat queensland police service stable condition
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FOOTY MAGIC: Fierce rivals combine to make fairytale ending

    premium_icon FOOTY MAGIC: Fierce rivals combine to make fairytale ending

    News A spectacular season got the fairytale finish it deserved on Saturday night when the Gympie Cats captured their fifth - and perhaps most special - premiership.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 2:52 PM
    Mayor's explainer on why rural rates skyrocketed rejected

    premium_icon Mayor's explainer on why rural rates skyrocketed rejected

    News Letter rejects Mayor's claim that rates rose due to valuations

    48 HOURS: 7 things that happened in the Gympie region

    premium_icon 48 HOURS: 7 things that happened in the Gympie region

    News Lucky escapes, serious injuries and council back flips in Gympie

    House 'totally destroyed' in over night blaze

    House 'totally destroyed' in over night blaze

    News Blaze leaves Coast home in ruins

    Local Partners