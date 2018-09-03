Driver, child injured in Long Flat crash

A DRIVER and child were taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Long Flat.

A WOMAN and child have had a miracle escape after the car they were travelling in hit a tree at Long Flat this morning.

The crash occurred on the corner of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd about 10am.

The woman and child were transported in a stable condition with minor injuries to the Gympie Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"No serious injuries were reported,” she said.

Queensland Police are still investigating the crash.