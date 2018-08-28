Menu
The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd were a man has died.
Driver charged for crash that killed loved former Gympie man

28th Aug 2018 8:48 AM

A MAN has been charged over a traffic crash that killed 44-year-old former Gympie man and father from Brisbane Jamie Bird.

Police will allege a Toyota Prado travelling west on Eumundi-Noosa Road about 3.15pm on June 24 crossed double lines and collided with a Mazda travelling east. The Mazda ran off the road and down an embankment.

Jamie Bird, who grew up and went to school in Gympie, was killed in a car crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.
The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. His 13-year-old son, who was also in the car, was cared for by emergency services and others who rushed to the scene.

 

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd were a man has died.
Police have charged the driver of the Prado, a 65-year-old Kidaman Creek man, with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He will appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 18.

