Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Picture: File photo
Picture: File photo
News

Driver charged after 87yo passenger died in crash

Frances Klein
27th Oct 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN behind the wheel of a car that crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd earlier this year has been charged with causing the death of his 87-year-old female passenger.

The driver, 37, from The Dawn is charged with dangerous operation causing death and possessing dangerous drugs after the crash in August at Wallu.

The man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 9.

RELATED GYMPIE NEWS:

Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies

Driver involved in fatal crash in serious condition

FATAL CRASH: $10k raised for ‘caring soul with cheeky grin’

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001795900 within the online suspicious activity form.

driver charged fatal crashes gympie crashes gympie magisatrates court man charged serious crash tin can bay road woman died
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disgraceful: Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign blasted

        Premium Content Disgraceful: Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign blasted

        Politics Tourism Minister launches a blistering attack on Clive Palmer, accusing him of ‘using his millions’ on a ‘bulls**t’ campaign to scare elderly Queenslanders.

        Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gympie region

        Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gympie region

        News A severe storm warning has been issued for the region as the storms continue...

        Driver involved in fatal crash in ’serious condition’

        Premium Content Driver involved in fatal crash in ’serious condition’

        News It was the horrific Wide Bay Highway crash that caused the death of a Veteran woman...

        Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

        Premium Content Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

        News The former Stirling Homes director will face trial early next year on multiple...