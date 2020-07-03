Menu
Police have been left shocked by speeding motorists on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Driver caught going 100km/h in Gympie highway roadwork

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Jul 2020 1:52 PM
MORE than 10 drivers have been caught out for speeding through roadworks on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda.

Gympie Police said they issued more than 10 traffic infringement notices to drivers in the area, mostly between 7am and 3pm on Monday.

Multiple drivers were reportedly caught travelling more than 13km/h over the limit, through the road work zone.

Most of those were travelling at nearly more 20 km/h over of the reduced speed zone, and one driver was allegedly pinged at travelling 100km/h in the 40km/h zone.

Police said the simple message to drivers was to remember to observe the speed limit in all speed zones including roadworks for the safety of everyone on the road.

gympie-crime gympie news gympie police gympie region roadworks gympie speeding infringements
Gympie Times

