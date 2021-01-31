Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Peter Hardwick
31st Jan 2021 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 49-YEAR-OLD man caught doing 75kmh over the speed limit on a Dalby street has been handed a sizeable on-the-spot ticket.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the driver had been clocked doing 155kmh in the 80kmh zone on Dixon St, Dalby, about 9.30am on January 17.

Police at the scene said his car had been seen to be overtaking other vehicles on the road in what was considered a dangerous manner.

He initially appeared to be ignoring police directions to stop but pulled into a driveway where police spoke to him, he said.

Asked why he had been driving at such speed, the 49-year-old had replied that “he didn’t want to be caught by police”, Sgt Donaghy said.

The driver was handed a $1245 fine and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for six months.

Originally published as Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fourth Gympie region crash keeps emergency services busy

        Premium Content Fourth Gympie region crash keeps emergency services busy

        News The latest crash, at Cedar Pocket, follows incidents at Kin Kin, Curra and Imbil.

        Two people in hospital after motorcycles crash at Kin Kin

        Premium Content Two people in hospital after motorcycles crash at Kin Kin

        News It was the third of four Gympie region crashes to take place in the last 20 hours.

        Australia Day won’t be the same until we change the date

        Premium Content Australia Day won’t be the same until we change the date

        Opinion Every time the 26th of January rolls around, it seems that Australia Day...