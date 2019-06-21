Driver blew five times the limit, turned up to court drunk

PHILLIP Gerard Pocock had no excuse to offer Magistrate Chris Callaghan after he was caught more than five times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into a Gympie Regional Council vehicle on Hilton Rd last month.

Pocock was one of 21 people who fronted court for drink or drug driving offences yesterday.

Pocock blew .253 when he was tested by police after the crash, at the Hilton Rd and Mt Pleasant Rd intersection at around 11:45am on May 16.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court officers found Pocock's car had incurred extensive damage to its front.

Sgt Manns said an informant told police the council vehicle had been stopped at a red light and hit from behind by Pocock's vehicle. Pocock was the sole occupant of his car.

Pocock said he had moved to Gympie to care for his children after their mother passed away a year ago. He said he had made the "wrong decision” in driving under the influence.

He also issued an apology to Mr Callaghan for previously turning up to court "too intoxicated to be spoken to”.

"I accept your apology, you're obviously not intoxicated today,” Mr Callaghan said.

Pocock was given 12 months' probation and banned from driving for the same amount of time with a conviction recorded.