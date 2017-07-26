Driver, 41, pleads not guilty to causing deaths

Nicole Daly and Jeremy Josefski, who died in a tragic accident in 2015.

THE trial of a man accused of causing the deaths of a Gympie man and woman in a crash on the Newell Hwy almost two years ago is underway this week in a New South Wales court.

Craig Andrew Yensch, 41, of Gatton, faces three charges relating to an accident on October 16, 2015, in which Nicole Daly and Jeremy Josefski were killed.

Mr Yensch has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The third charge before the court is one count of negligent driving occasioning death.

The trial, which started on Monday, is being held in Griffith, which is located about 50km west of West Wyalong, near where the accident happened.