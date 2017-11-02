News

Drive to the conditions: Gympie covered in fog

CAN'T SEE: It was a foggy start to the morning in Gympie.
CAN'T SEE: It was a foggy start to the morning in Gympie. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

DID anyone else have the fog lights on this morning?

Gympie is experiencing one of its foggiest starts to a spring morning today as a blanket of thick fog covers the CBD and low-lying surrounding areas.

After a period of solid rain recently, moist ground conditions are meeting dry air higher in the atmosphere causing a heavier than usual blanket.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said early morning fog was a definite indicator of a warm, clear day ahead.

It is predicted Gympie will get to 31 degrees today, making it a couple of degrees hotter than the November average.

Topics:  environment fog gympie gympie roads gympie weather weather bureau of metereology

Gympie Times

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

MOST people have hopes and dreams for their kids future but for the father of an ice addict he simply hoped his son would stay alive.

Kate Jones hits back over shocking graduation figures

NOT ADDING UP: There is dispute about which figures best reflect the number of Queensland students completing Year 12.

Fair Go For Our Kids campaign figures under fire.

SPECIAL REPORT: Why drug gangs are targeting regional kids

Experts have been shocked by the drug ice's prominence in regional Australia.

And how we think our pollies could do more to stop it

Resources Council calls for power play

Queensland Resources Council has asked both sides of politics to continue a freeze on royalties to support the resources industry.

These three pillars are vital to supporting 309,500 employees: QRC

Local Partners