Drive to the conditions: Gympie covered in fog

CAN'T SEE: It was a foggy start to the morning in Gympie. Tom Daunt

DID anyone else have the fog lights on this morning?

Gympie is experiencing one of its foggiest starts to a spring morning today as a blanket of thick fog covers the CBD and low-lying surrounding areas.

After a period of solid rain recently, moist ground conditions are meeting dry air higher in the atmosphere causing a heavier than usual blanket.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said early morning fog was a definite indicator of a warm, clear day ahead.

It is predicted Gympie will get to 31 degrees today, making it a couple of degrees hotter than the November average.