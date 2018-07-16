Drive safely, Monkland St and Mary St traffic lights are out

OUTAGES: Motorists should heed caution after several traffic lights are out in the Gympie region.

GYMPIE police are pleading with motorists to drive with caution after several traffic light failures.

On the Cnr of Monkland and Nash St, and Cnr of Mary St traffic lights are flashing amber.

A spokeswoman for the Gympie Police said they received a phone call alerting them to the outage.

"We received a call and were advised traffic lights are out,” the spokeswoman said.

"It's up to the individuals to obey the road rules, but we would ask all motorist to drive with caution.”

It's not yet understood when the lights will be fixed.