Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTAGES: Motorists should heed caution after several traffic lights are out in the Gympie region.
OUTAGES: Motorists should heed caution after several traffic lights are out in the Gympie region. 3D_generator
News

Drive safely, Monkland St and Mary St traffic lights are out

Philippe Coquerand
by
16th Jul 2018 1:41 PM

GYMPIE police are pleading with motorists to drive with caution after several traffic light failures.

On the Cnr of Monkland and Nash St, and Cnr of Mary St traffic lights are flashing amber.

A spokeswoman for the Gympie Police said they received a phone call alerting them to the outage.

"We received a call and were advised traffic lights are out,” the spokeswoman said.

"It's up to the individuals to obey the road rules, but we would ask all motorist to drive with caution.”

It's not yet understood when the lights will be fixed.

gympie police mary st monkland st tmr traffic light outage traffic lights
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Headless body accused denies murder, admits interfering with corpse

    premium_icon Headless body accused denies murder, admits interfering with...

    Crime UPDATE: After dismembered, headless remains discovered, 60 witnesses could be called for woman’s murder trial

    Tesla confirms revolutionary new arrival for Gympie

    premium_icon Tesla confirms revolutionary new arrival for Gympie

    News The automotive giant has set a tentative date of on its website.

    Tenders called for $12M Bruce Hwy Gympie project

    premium_icon Tenders called for $12M Bruce Hwy Gympie project

    News Major safety upgrade of Highway north of Gympie one step closer

    Premier set to release abortion report

    premium_icon Premier set to release abortion report

    Health QLRC report into decriminalising abortion released today

    Local Partners