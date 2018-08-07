Drive-off leads to court

DRIVE OFF: A man has blamed a thoughtlessness for his fuel drive-off offence.

DRIVE OFF: A man has blamed a thoughtlessness for his fuel drive-off offence. Trevor Veale

Servo drive-off

A BEENLEIGH man forgot to pay for petrol and did not realise he was unlicensed as he drove away, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

James Richard Eyre, 36, pleaded guilty to driving off from a Bruce Highway service station without paying for 56.95 litres of fuel, valued at $88.79, on June 7.

He also pleaded guilty to being unlicensed at the time.

He was fined a total of $750, disqualified from driving for one month and ordered to pay compensation for the fuel.

In another matter before the court, Gympie man Mark Robert Radley was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond for six months, after he pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance on July 4.