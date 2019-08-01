Steven James O'davis will spend time behind bars after committing a drive-by shooting in Bowen.

Steven James O'davis will spend time behind bars after committing a drive-by shooting in Bowen. Shannen McDonald

A MAN desperate to be paid back after lending a friend $6000 will spend time behind bars after committing a drive-by shooting in Bowen.

Steven James O'davis, 44, from Bowen, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to a total of eight offences including possessing an explosive without a permit, discharging a weapon in a public place, possessing a used pipe and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of weapons category R weapon - firearm used to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of wilful damage.

The court heard the victim of O'davis's drive-by shooting was at his home with his partner and daughter.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the victim was outside welcoming friends who'd just arrived at his place, when the victim then heard a "loud clapping sound and felt wind go past his face".

Sgt Moyrs said as the victim heard the noise, he saw a car drive past including the driver who he identified as O'davis.

The shot caused a hole in the house beside where the victim was standing at the time of the shooting.

The court heard O'davis later threw the firearm on the road at Flagstaff Hill before eventually directing police to where he last left the gun.

O'davis tried to scare the victim a second time by causing further damage to his home with a rock.

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said O'davis had become increasingly concerned about his finances after finding out his current Centrelink payments were soon to be cut.

"Because of his increased financial stress, he was hoping to scare (the victim) to get some funds back so he could live off them," she said.

"His intention was to scare (the victim) but never his intention to harm him."

Magistrate James Morton warned O'davis the gun he was in possession of could have killed someone.

"You're driving around with a deadly weapon - this is not what people expect in Bowen," he said.

For unlawfully possessing a gun, O'davis was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and ordered to serve the full time behind bars.

Mr Morton applied one penalty to all other counts - a $850 fine and forfeiture of all illegally possessed items.

O'davis wasn't ordered to pay restitution as he will be spending the next 18 months in prison.