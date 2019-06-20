Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

More Stories

crime custody drink driving

Top Stories

    Child porn offender adds underage girls on Snapchat

    premium_icon Child porn offender adds underage girls on Snapchat

    News A 23-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who was previously caught with child pornography involving babies has appeared in court once again.

    'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

    premium_icon 'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

    News Police arrested the man after he terrorised shopping centre staff.

    The incredible renovation of this everyday Rainbow home

    premium_icon The incredible renovation of this everyday Rainbow home

    Property A touch of the unique comes to Cooloola Coast.