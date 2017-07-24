Drink driving, property crimes in Amamoor

Six caught in one night by Imbil police.

A MOOLOOLABA caught driving while twice the legal limit and five others found to be driving while under the influence of drugs capped a busy night for police in Amamoor last week.

The 21-year-old, who blew an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.105 on July 16, will appear in Gympie Magistrates court on August 3.

The joint operation with Sunshine Coast Police was part of a busy few days for Imbil police, who said a number of property offences were also reported in the Amamoor area on July 15.

"There are significant penalties in place for people detected driving with relevant drugs present or driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, which can include loss of licence, fines and imprisonment," Sergeant Brock Murphy said.

"We are determined to keep our roads safe for all road users so please make other transport arrangements if you have used liquor or drugs.

"The consequences of a poor decision to drive can be devastating and the impact can last a lifetime."

In other Imbil police news, the next Blue Light Disco for 8 to 15-year-olds will be held on September 1 at the Kandanga Hall.

The disco runs from 6:30pm to 8:30pm and costs $5.

The next Imbil Rural Watch Meeting will be held on August 7 at the Kandanga Hall at 7:30pm.

The guest speaker will be Inspector Stephen Donnelly from the Gympie Patrol Group.

The Imbil police station will also be unable to provide Queensland transport services between now and August 6, and residents are asked to attend the Department of Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre in Gympie until then.