Drink-driving principal’s ‘odd’ new job

A PRINCIPAL who drove nearly five-times over the limit and crashed into two cars is helping roll out new student behavioural plans for the Education Department.

Jacqui King, Chancellor State College's executive principal, has been seconded to the State Schools Operations Branch to help review and shape behaviour policies.

However LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie seized on the appointment, claiming it was "odd".

The Education Department is currently reviewing a raft of procedures including Safe, supportive and disciplined school environment and Refusal to enrol - Risk to safety or wellbeing.

Ms King has joined two other principals to work closely with a policy team to ensure proposed updates are relevant and appropriate to all schools.

"It seems odd that a principal who hadn't set an example is employed by the Education Department to teach other principals about behaviour policies," Mr Bleijie said.

"Surely this isn't the standard that Labor wants to promote for our teachers."

Opposition Education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie says Ms King’s appointment was “odd”. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Ms King pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in February this year.

She had a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.23 - which the Magistrate said was equivalent to at least 15 drinks.

At the time, the court heard there were no code of conduct breaches.

An Education Department spokesman said Ms King was chosen following a merit selection process which attracted experienced principals to contribute to the department's policy development work.

"She is working as a member of a team of experienced principals on this work," he said.

"There is no connection between this work and matters in her private life and the department will not be making further comment on those matters."

At the time of the incident, Ms King penned a heartfelt apology to parents of the school.

Ms King will work with the group until the end of 2019.