Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone P-plater pleaded guilty to drink-driving and not displaying his plates.
A Gladstone P-plater pleaded guilty to drink-driving and not displaying his plates.
Crime

Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE P-plater found himself in extra trouble when he was caught drink-driving without his plates on.

Samuel Wyatt Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offences.

On August 26, Jackson was pulled over at a static breath test site in Calliope where he told police he had consumed three pre-mix whiskey and colas before driving.

He blew 0.021.

Jackson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read more drink drivers:

Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

Man made threats to kill police

Drink driver's 'simple miscalculation'

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Committal date set for men charged with Mary Valley murder

        Premium Content Committal date set for men charged with Mary Valley murder

        News The victim received an “execution-style” gunshot wound to his head before being driven to Gympie Hospital in the back of a ute

        Hearing set for man accused of brutal Gympie stabbing murder

        Premium Content Hearing set for man accused of brutal Gympie stabbing murder

        News The man accused of stabbing a Gympie father to death at a busy intersection in...

        Why Gympie is proof diversity works

        Premium Content Why Gympie is proof diversity works

        News OPINION: Cr Dan Stewart says the goldfields would have been a failure without the...

        Greens now to attend Gympie’s sole state election debate

        Premium Content Greens now to attend Gympie’s sole state election debate

        News Lauren Granger-Brown has confirmed she will be at the debate, but two other...