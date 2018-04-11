Menu
Drink driving 'not the cause of bus crash'

A DYSART mine operator suffered serious injuries in a bus crash on his way to court to face an earlier drink driving charge, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The crash, combined with a charge of driving under the influence, had combined to make the experience genuinely "life-changing,” his solicitor said.

Gympie man Corey Joel Fisher, 44, pleaded guilty to driving in John St, Gympie, on February 9 with a blood alcohol content of .192 per cent.

Fisher was "committed to self rehabilitation and had arranged to do the QTOP traffic offence program”, she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took Fisher's efforts into account and the fact that he had already been two months without a licence.

"Against that there are five previous convictions for drink driving, including one at .196 per cent in 2004 and that is woeful,” he said.

He fined Fisher $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

