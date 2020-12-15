Drink driving landscaper drove ute on wrong side of road

A 58-year-old Gympie region landscaper has pleaded guilty to four charges after police busted him on the Southside driving on the wrong side of the road. Picture: Facebook

A 58-year-old Gympie region landscaper has pleaded guilty to four charges after police busted him on the Southside driving on the wrong side of the road. Picture: Facebook

FROM drink driving on the wrong side of the road to being found with cannabis and failing to appear in court, Gary Allen Shipp has racked up a fair number of offences this year.

Shipp pleaded guilty to all four charges on Monday in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Driver frees himself following truck crash near Tin Can Bay



Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police were stationed at a Southside intersection on July 8 at 3:20pm and saw a ute travelling on the wrong side of the road.

“[Police] intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the defendant who submitted to a roadside breath test,” Sergeant Campbell said.

The court heard Shipp made the decision to drive after a day of drinking at a friend’s house and at the pub, blowing over the limit on the test.

UPDATE: More rain expected for Gympie, Mary on flood watch



Months later, on November 13, police saw a plastic bag on the seat of Shipp’s car.

“He admitted that it contained cannabis and a water pipe, the defendant unlocked the vehicle and consented to a search,” Sgt Campbell said.

“Police retrieved the plastic bag located 6.6 grams of cannabis, a plastic water pipe with a cone piece and a pair of silver scissors.”

Why democracy is alive and well in Gympie



Sgt Campbell said in relation to the failure to appear charge, Shipp attended his court date on November 5 but “got sick of waiting” and left prior to his matter being heard.

Solicitor Nightingale said Shipp had two children but was currently homeless and living out of his car.

“He does receive Centrelink to supplement his income as his work has been sporadic over the years,” Ms Nightingale said.

“He’s in receipt of $740 per fortnight but obviously that is dependent on what his income is as a landscaper.”

Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k



Ms Nightingale said Shipp suffers from anxiety and uses alcohol and cannabis to try and alleviate the symptoms.

“In relation to the failure to appear, he says that he came to court and that he became extremely anxious and as a result, left because he just couldn’t cope with waiting,” she said.

Shipp was convicted and fined a total of $800 for all offences and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Convictions were recorded.