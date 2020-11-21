Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drink-driving charge after elderly woman’s death

by Nathan Edwards
21st Nov 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the accident which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald on October 4.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on December 15.

Police say the crash occurred when a Volkswagen SUV and a Toyota Landcruiser Prado collided head-on in the early evening.

The elderly woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Two others in the car - a 16-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman - were injured.

The charged man was also taken to hospital in a stable condition at the time.

 

Originally published as Drink-driving charge after elderly woman's death

More Stories

car crash death fatal noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from Victory College’s formal

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from Victory College’s formal

        News Beautiful weather set the mood at The Pavilion this afternoon as the red carpet was rolled out for Victory College’s 2020 formal.

        Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        Premium Content Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        News ‘Larger than life’ legend laid to rest in hometown

        Notorious paedophile relocates, gives up mobile phone

        Premium Content Notorious paedophile relocates, gives up mobile phone

        Crime A paedophile who lured two young boys into a bathroom before sexually assaulting...

        Origin upset caps breakout year for Coast league

        Premium Content Origin upset caps breakout year for Coast league

        News Maroons win underpinned by starring roles from Coast connections