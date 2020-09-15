Drink driver with ‘colourful record’ crashed bike into tree

A man who crashed his motorbike into a tree stump had a few beers before getting on the road last year. File photo

A GYMPIE region man who crashed his motorbike into a tree after “having a few beers” has been ordered to pay a hefty fine and lost his licence for three months.

In February 2019, police were called to a traffic accident in Booie, near Kingaroy, and found paramedics treating Steven James Sullivan, who had came off his motorcycle after losing control and crashing into a tree stump.

Sullivan, now 46, had not secured his helmet properly and was transported to hospital where a blood test revealed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.07.

The court heard Sullivan suffered 35 breaks to his wrist in the accident, and lost his job as he had not yet received his doctor’s clearance to return to work.

Sullivan later told police he drank a few beers before getting on the road.

Police on the scene noticed the motorcycle had no registration plates or front headlight, and it was later revealed the bike was uninsured and Sullivan did not have a licence.

He was charged with driving over the general limit but not over the middle alcohol limit, driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving uninsured, and driving a motorcycle without a securely fastened helmet.

Sullivan later failed to appear at Nanango Magistrates Court, and in December 2019, police went to his house to find him missing.

The court heard neighbours told police Sullivan knew the police were after him and he had left the area, not telling them where he was going. An arrest warrant was issued.

Sullivan was found on December 18, 2019, and granted bail but in April this year, he failed to appear in court, and said as he had no licence he could not get there.

He faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and said he was “guilty of everything.”

“I have a colourful record,” he told Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

“But I’ve changed my ways.

“I’m here to clean it all up today.”

On the driving uninsured charge Sullivan was fined $300, and on all other charges he was fined $400.

He was also disqualified from driving or holding a licence for three months.