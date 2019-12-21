Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.