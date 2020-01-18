Drink driver flees scene of scary Gympie region crash

A Gympie drink driver fled the scene of a violent crash out of fear after losing control of his car and sending it into trees on a steep embankment.

A YOUNG drink driver fled the scene of a violent crash out of fear after losing control of his car and sending it into trees on a steep embankment, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

Thomas Lawrence Young, 25, fled the scene after police were called about a crash on Sandy Creek Rd at Veteran just after 4am on December 22.

Officers arrived and found Young’s red Holden Commodore sedan had sustained extensive damage in the crash, where the road intersected with North Deep Creek Rd.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court officers noticed “lengthy tire marks” starting south of the intersection, continuing to the wrong side of the road before stopping where the car left the road.

They soon found Young at a nearby address, where he was crying and said he’d fled the scene because he was scared, Sgt Manns said.

Young was taken to the police station and registered a breath test reading of .124, initially telling officers he’d gone to his parents’ house and had some Jim Beam after the crash.

Police had inspected bottles in the kitchen that Young claimed he’d drunk from but found them empty and covered in dust, the court heard.

Young later changed his story, saying he’d been drinking rum and beer in the afternoon and had driven from Club 88 before crashing.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Young had a “pretty bad traffic history” but noted he had been given a wake-up call from the accident and losing his job driving HR trucks and bobcats as a result.

Young pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving while over the middle alcohol limit, along with a separate charge of contravening the requirement of police on December 30.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was not recorded.