Drink driver flees scene after flipping car

P-plater Dylan Marshall Prior blew almost twice the legal limit for an open licence holder after crashing into a parked car.

A drink driving P-plater crashed into a car and caused it to flip before fleeing the scene.

Dylan Marshall Prior, 21, had been drinking at the Coolum Surf Club on Tuesday when he decided to drive home to Alexandra Headland.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday heard he was driving his red Subaru Impreza through Mooloolaba when he crashed into a car parked on Buderim Ave.

"The impact caused the parked vehicle to flip on its side and caused extensive damage," police prosecutor James Allen said.

"The offending vehicle had left the scene of the crash."

Witnesses provided police with Prior's registration number.

Police found the Impreza with "extensive damage" parked outside his home.

Prior told police he didn't remain at the scene because he was in shock.

"He stated he was going to contact police later," Mr Allen said.

"Police noticed that during the conversation, he was slurring his words."

Prior returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.099 per cent.

He told police he drank four beers between 3pm and 5pm.

Dylan Prior said he fled the scene because he was in shock.

He said he knew P-platers weren't legally allowed to drive with alcohol in their system but said he thought he was on an open licence.

Prior on Friday pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit while on a provisional licence, and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Defence lawyer Gabe Hutchinson said the matter was brought before the court only three days after the offence because Prior was going away to work in Western Australia on Monday.

He said Prior worked in marine construction.

Mr Hutchinson said he had been in contact with the owner of the car that was flipped and offered assistance for any form of compensation.

"The result of my conversation was that this person had made an insurance claim and it's in the hands of the insurers," he said.

"The insurance company will likely seek recovery through (Prior)."

A character reference at the hand of a life member of Alexandra Headland Surf Club was tendered to the court.

"He is an active member of his community in addition to being gainfully employed," Mr Hutchinson said.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said he hoped Prior had learnt his lesson.

He fined him $800.

Prior's licence was disqualified for three months.

No conviction was recorded.