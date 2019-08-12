Drink driver caught doing 60km/h over speed limit

A man has been charged with several offences in Dalby.

A MAN has had his vehicle number plates confiscated for 90 days after getting a taxi to his car after a night on the town then speeding away from police.

The man, 39, from Ipswich allegedly caught a taxi from the Dalby CBD to his car which had been parked on the Moonie Highway about 5am Sunday.

The concerned taxi driver phoned police who found the vehicle with the man inside, allegedly driving away.

Officers followed the vehicle which is alleged to have reached speeds of 120km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Warrego Highway.

The vehicle, which refused to stop for police, was intercepted a short time later on Dixon St and the driver breathalysed.

It is alleged the man returned a roadside reading of 0.190% before he was taken back to the station for further testing, as required.

However, the man allegedly refused to supply a specimen of breath back at the station.

Due to his alleged refusal, the man was charged with failure to supply a specimen of breath.

He was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

His number plates were confiscated for 90 days, and his licence was immediately suspended.