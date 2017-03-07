Drink boating, domestic damage in Magistrates Court

Drink boating and domestic damage were part of the line-up of separate cases in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Boat drink driver

A BOAT dweller booked in his dinghy with a blood alcohol reading of 0.053% told Gympie Magistrates Court his vessel was his home.

But magistrate M Baldwin said it was one thing to be on board a moored craft and another to be operating its motorised dinghy.

Michael Lloyd Hall, 60, said he felt like he had been booked for drinking on his front verandah.

Fining him $660, she said it was a high fine for a low reading, "but you keep your (marine and driver's) licences.

"If it had been over 0.06%, you would have lost them,” she said.

Domestic damage

A YOUNG Gympie labourer has been warned of jail if he fails to pay a $695 repair bill linked to domestic violence.

The man, 23, cannot be identified because of the domestic violence issue, but Gympie Magistrates Court was told he had damaged three doors at his rented home.

Magistrate M Baldwin ordered he perform 20 hours community service but adjourned the case to September 9 and said he would have to show cause why he should not go to jail if he had not paid for repairs by then.