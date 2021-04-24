Dreamworld shopping for next ride

EVEN as its $32 million Steel Taipan roller coaster emerges from the ground, Dreamworld is cashed up and eyeing off its next big-ticket attraction.

Parent company Ardent Leisure this week revealed a changing of the guard in its theme parks division, with CEO John Osborne stepping aside to spend more time with his family in Sydney.

His replacement, Gold Coaster and former chief operating officer Greg Yong, has flagged a promising post-COVID future for Dreamworld, with thrilling new attractions a centrepiece.

"There's absolutely pent-up demand, there's absolutely a tourism boom coming and we've got to make sure there are good things to do at Dreamworld to keep people coming," he said.

"When you're spending millions and millions on new attractions, you don't have any room to get them wrong.

"It's really important these new attractions are things that people really want to do."

Ardent Leisure theme parks CEO Greg Yong.

In its trading update, Ardent said it had $18.8m in cash available to its Australian businesses, and had only drawn $5.3m of a $63.7m loan facility.

Mr Yong was guarded on how much of the sizeable kitty was slated for new attractions and on the specifics of what they could be.

"We can't just look at something we see at a theme park overseas and say `that looks cool, let's do it' - we are a lot more strategic.

"We are out there now looking at what we're going to do because of the lead time it takes to get a new attraction.

"It isn't a matter of jumping online and clicking add-to-cart. If we want to get something online for say 2023, we need to start now."

CCTV images of Dreamworld's $32M Steel Taipan roller coaster under construction on April 23, 2021.

CCTV images of Dreamworld's $32M Steel Taipan roller coaster under construction on April 23, 2021.

An artist impression of the $32 million Steel Taipan under construction at Dreamworld. Picture Supplied

Ardent's share price this week reached its highest point since the start of the pandemic, despite the company revealing COVID was likely to continue to erode its revenue for the rest of the year.

Revenue from Dreamworld and WhiteWater World was down by $23 million in the six months to December due to border restrictions and a shut down that continued until September 16.

Ardent finished the week's trading at $1.035, an increase of 8.9 per cent in the past month.

Shareholders are banking on a Christmas bonus in the form of the scheduled launch of the Steel Taipan, which Mr Yong said was still on track.

"When you look at building a roller coaster, a lot of the work is under the ground and we're out of the ground now and it's progressing really well.

"We expect that it will be built in time for that - and then of course we've got the regulatory process to go through."

Dreamworld's Sky Voyager. Photo: Supplied

Dreamworld will be hoping that process will not replicate its experience with the Sky Voyager, which sat idle for nine months post-completion as it traversed state government approvals.

"We learned a lot through that Sky Voyager process and we've made sure that learning has been part of our planning for this one," Mr Yong said.

"We're feeling pretty good about having the right team of people, internal and external, to get it done."

Mr Yong said results from Ardent's Main Event business in the United States showed a post-lockdown appetite for entertainment he expected would be replicated here.

He said the reformation of the national cabinet to tackle the pandemic was a positive step forward.

"We're really positive, COVID won't go on forever and when things get better in Australia people will come out, they will want to travel.

"We want to position Dreamworld so that when they come to the Gold Coast they look at Dreamworld and say 'we've got to go there'."



