‘Dream come true’ Rainbow teen joins iconic racing brand

How exciting to meet another exceptional Gen Z’er who with the help of supportive parents, is living life to the fullest and kicking major goals.

Bayley Hall with parents Roy and Nadine and sister Shayla own a property in Rainbow Beach and love to visit as often as they can.

Seventeen year old Bayley started kart racing when he was only six and with dad Roy spent many years at the kart tracks fine tuning his skills with the intention of chasing his dream of being a racing car driver.

Bayley Hall and family at Townsville 2020 after winning the Tin Tops Event supporting for Supercars.

The dream was realised with Bayley competing in the Australian GT, Super GT Aust and NSW/Qld Sports sedans in a Marc 1 Ford Focus V8.

He has been racing nationally even though he had only just recently got off his L-plates on the normal roads.

But, the big news is … Bayley has just been signed for 2021 by Porsche.

Porsche in Australia is a support category to Supercars and Bayley will compete in the Michelin sprint challenge cup with the mighty McElrea Racing who are one of the most professional and most successful Porsche racing car providers in Australia.

“I had the opportunity to drive in a Porsche test day at the Queensland raceway where I completed 100 laps thanks to an opportunity from Andy McElrea.

Bayley and Roy at Cooloola Kart Club in 2011.

“Looking forward to the new year, a Sprint Challenge race weekend will have practice and qualifying on a Friday and racing Saturday and endurance race on Sunday.

Bayley had done a lot of work on the Porsche Simulator as the Porsche was a totally different car to anything he had driven.

“It is a totally different car. It is rear engined, is left hand drive, is an aerodynamic car with less horsepower and big tyres.

“The amount of lateral grip is nothing compared to what I have driven before and – there are no negatives – it was perfect on the day.

“I felt I went well during the trial and during the last day of school I was called into the office and told I had been signed and was now a professional”

“I feel being a professional race car driver is my journey, it is what I was born to do.”

“I have a three-year contract starting with a 1 year Challenge Cup then two years Carerra cup.

“Once you win at this level, they have a ‘Porsche Shout Out’ in Europe where I will have the opportunity to compete in a multi-day event where I compete to be the next Porsche Junior Driver in Europe. It goes to show how Porsche is Australian’s best pathway to International GT Championships.

“One of the biggest things with Porsche is all the cars are identical so it is totally up to the driver’s ability. The cars don’t have driver aids so it challenges me further.

“Dad has been my engineer for the past two years and now I will have an ex formula one engineer so I am really looking forward to the new engineer driver relationship.

“Personally, I think the best way to put how I feel is, it is a dream come true. Everything I have dreamt of has come true.

“This is the best opportunity I’ve had and this year is an opportunity to cement my career in Andy’s team.”

The Hall family own a house at Rainbow Beach and are regular visitors.

To give you an indication of his character, Bayley is still in school, about to begin his grade 12 at Coomera Anglican College and this year topped physics at school and received another academic award.

“I try to repay my parents by being the best version of myself with school, chores and driving as I can,” he said.

“At the start of this year at Bathurst I realised my career was in GT endurance rather than Supercars as I enjoyed the GT racing more.

“I always had the confidence in myself so when dad asked if I was ready I said ‘hell yeah’ and here we are today going for the GT – I always had the belief – I just had to make it happen.

“Mum and dad have done everything for me from karting to jumping into a race car at 14 and putting me into the best situation I could be in for success.

“My sister Shayla does all my photography and looks after the social media platforms and videography.

Bayley is also completing a Certificate III in Business working with his father one day a week in his financial planning business, Hall Finance and Insurance Solutions which continue to support Bayleys racing financially.

“Hall Finance is Bayleys only sponsor but now he is in one of Australia’s most highly regarded car and team, the benefits for a sponsor are much more professional and beneficial for those who support Bayley. It would also be a big relief for the family as its such an expensive sport.

The family love Rainbow Beach with Mum Nadine saying she first came with her parents in 1995/6 and used to camp at Teewah and has been coming ever since.

“We had the best family memories of my childhood and loved surfing, riding the scooter for bread and milk and using the change to buy warheads.

“It was safe to walk into every cafe with no shoes on and it’s still pretty cool and usually pretty quiet.”

Well done Bayley, we are all behind you.