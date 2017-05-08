Dream Cakes a dream no longer

Dorita Booth is living her dream with her café on Monkland St, Dream Cakes by Dorita.

YOU may have seen the sign on your regular sojourns through the heart of Gympie that says "Hemmingway Cafe”.

You may even have wondered what it is all about.

But wonder no more.

Hemmingway Cafe is actually an alternate spelling for Dream Cakes by Dorita.

Confused yet?

Don't be.

"I just haven't got around to changing the sign yet,” said owner and baker extraodinaire, Dorita Booth.

Baking is something she has always wanted to do, so when the opportunity to nab the central site on Monkland St came up, she jumped at it.

"I saw the sign for the shop, had a meeting with the owners and voila! It all worked out really well,” she said.

Almost all of the wonderful treats, sweet or savoury available from Dream Cakes by Dorita are baked on site.

"About 95% is made here on site. When I'm not serving customers, I'm baking,” the busy new entrepreneur said.

The business is open seven days a week and on Saturdays she works split shifts, working from 8am-2.30pm during the day and from 8pm til 2am to cater to the after movie crowd and late night revellers.

She's busier than a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest, hence the reason she hasn't had time to change the Hemmingway Cafe sign, but that doesn't really phase her.

"I'm loving it. I'm stoked I have a good following already. It's heaps busier than I thought it would be,” she said.

In addition to running the cafe, Dorita does cakes to order for all occassions such as weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.

Plus she can also do high teas and small function catering and bridal and baby showers.

In fact, on most days you can just drop in and pick up something exceptional, like her chocolate mud cake with raspberry or espresso ganache.

Although for something extra special, you should probably ring her to order it on 0488 759 104.

Check it out for yourself at Dream Cakes By Dorita in Monkland St opposite the Royal Hotel.