Police at the scene on Clearwater Cres, Toogoom, where a dead body was found in the lake.
Police at the scene on Clearwater Cres, Toogoom, where a dead body was found in the lake.
News

Dreaded call: Teen lost in lagoon tragedy named

Jessica Grewal
by
26th Aug 2020 9:16 PM | Updated: 27th Aug 2020 5:53 AM
THE Toogoom teenager, whose body was found in a lagoon on Tuesday, was Ben Holland.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive on Sunday and was found in the water by a neighbour near the end of Clearwater Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed on Wednesday they were still searching for answers about the hours leading to the teen's death but while the circumstances were mysterious, they were not being treated as suspicious.

One tribute on Ben's Facebook page points to a troubled life and hopes he was changing his life around.

Skye Moore also wrote "getting that call in the middle of the night is the thing I dread most in life, you were such a genuine person and you didn't deserve any of the s*** you've been dealt in life.

"I'm at peace knowing you're safer and happier up there than you ever could've found yourself here, but I'll miss you more than anything.

"Rest easy Ben, we'll never forget you"

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

