'Take care': Supporters watch on as rapper appears in court

A SELF-STYLED rapper extradited from New South Wales after allegedly bludgeoning a Gold Coast father to death will remain behind bars for now.

Coskun Jaques Marius, 26, of Brisbane has been charged with murdering Dre Nova, 38, last Friday in his home on Markwell Avenue at Surfers Paradise.

Police are investigating whether Mr Nova was asleep when he was attacked with a blunt object.

Officers from Queensland Police found Mr Nova's body at his home on Friday night after paramedics were called.

Dre Nova was found dead at his Surfers Paradise home last Friday.



Marius faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, represented by lawyer Campbell MacCallum, after he was extradited to Queensland from Coffs Harbour.

It's alleged Marius left the Surfers Paradise home on Friday and set off for Coffs Harbour in a Toyota Hiace van, before he was sighted by a member of the public and arrested by police on Sunday.

Marius faced court from the dock, dressed in prison greens.

He scanned the courtroom and motioned with his eyebrows to supporters in the public gallery.

Coskun Jaques Marius was extradited from Coffs Harbour yesterday. Picture: Jerad Williams



A woman later yelled "take care" as Marius was led back to the Southport Watchhouse.

Mr MacCallum said he needed to take further instructions before potential negotiations, or case conferencing, with the prosecution.

Marius did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to May 21.