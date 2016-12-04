Dramatic show from giant follow-up storm - SES pays tribute to Imbil man's ingenious roof repair

DRAMATIC SHOW: Rochelle Vandermaal posted this picture on Facebook of the light show over Gympie on Saturday night.

THERE was plenty of huffing and puffing as a giant storm system moved over the Gympie region on Saturday night, but only a brief period of rain.

The system covered a huge area from Kingaroy south-east to Logan as it moved over coastal areas, much of it passing to the south of Gympie region.

What rain there was, however, fell hard over a short period, almost all of the city's 10.2mm falling in less than an hour, from 7.50pm to 8.30pm.

And almost all of that was the 9mm that fell after 8pm, according to official Bureau of Meteorology observations.

Dramatic shows of lightning and thunder were accompanied by gusty winds.

Southerly and south-south-easterly winds from 30 to 35kmh gusted to a dramatic 67kmh at times up to 8.30pm.

By 10.30pm Gympie had received 10.2mm and that was it for the night, except for a tiny 0.2mm between 5am and 5.30am Sunday.

State Emergency Service Gympie Regional Council area co-ordinator Dean Wardell reported some tree damage, including a relatively small tree blown against a Southside home.

His crews were there on Sunday morning helping remove it.

But it was nothing, he said, compared to Friday night's massive hail storm across the region.

One SES crew attended an Imbil home again on Sunday and complimented the owner on his simple but ingenious and effective temporary repair to a roofing tile, cracked by Friday night's rain.

Worried about rain coming from Saturday's follow-up storm, the man had removed the cracked tile, wrapped it in a used plastic shopping bag and to keep further moisture from seeping through the crach and replaced it himself.

"It was quite ingenious and helped us. We can get quite busy at times,” Mr Wardell said.

"People are still finding damage from Friday night,” he said on Sunday morning.

"it's the old story as well. We urge people to be prepared and to clean their guttering.

At the Coastal end of the region, the Tin Can Bay Coastguard reported a windy and overcast day with few people on the water.

Mr Wardell said Goomeri, in the region's west, had received about 12mm of extremely welcome rain.

"I'm sure they could have done with a bit more though,” he said.