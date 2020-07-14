Dramatic scenes as excavator falls onto Ute on Mary Valley H’way
UPDATE 1.50pm:
THREE people escaped serious injury when an excavator landed on a Ute after tipping off a truck on the Mary Valley Highway this morning.
The truck had been carrying the excavator when it reportedly hit a pothole, causing it to a blow a tire and lose control at Kandanga, Imbil police sergent Brock Murphy said.
The excavator tipped from the truck onto a nearby ute being driven by a couple.
A woman was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.
Two men were also assessed for injuries.
EARLIER 12.30pm:
A TRUCK has rolled and three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene of a crab and truck crash in the Mary Valley.
According to initial emergency calls, a truck is believed to be on its side near Kandanga Creek Rd and the Mary Valley Highway, Kandanga.
A woman in her 40s is reportedly suffering chest pain and two men in their 50s are still being assessed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.
More information as it comes to hand.